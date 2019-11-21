Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe now the internet will leave Ben Simmons alone. Maybe.

The 2017-18 Rookie of the Year hit his first 3-pointer in his 172nd career regular-season game Wednesday vs. the New York Knicks, sending Wells Fargo Center and the NBC Sports Philadelphia play-by-play crew into bedlam.

Check it out:

Ben Simmons officially hits the first 3 of his career 😱 pic.twitter.com/Fz2l3CZ5Rf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2019

Simmons hit his first ever 3-pointer in an NBA game (of any kind) on Oct. 8 during a preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions, but now he has one on his career stat sheet.

The Philadelphia 76ers point guard is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and 7.1 assists on 56.9 percent shooting in 11 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images