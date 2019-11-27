The Boston Bruins’ current back-to-back got off to a pretty good start, and now they’ll look to keep it going Wednesday night.
After handing the Montreal Canadiens an 8-1 drubbing Tuesday, the B’s now are at Canadian Tire Centre for a tilt with the Ottawa Senators, who have won eight of their last 11 games.
Few, if any, changes are expected for the Bruins in terms of skaters. Jack Studnicka likely will play in his second career NHL game, centering the second line between Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. Sean Kuraly bumps up to the third line as a result, with Par Lindholm centering the fourth line.
Tuukka Rask will take over in net after Jaroslav Halak played Tuesday. Anders Nilsson will be between the pipes for Ottawa.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (16-3-5)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Jack Studnicka–Charlie Coyle
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
OTTAWA SENATORS (11-12-1)
Brady Tkachuk–Logan Brown–Anthony Duclair
Tyler Ennis–Chris Tierney–Colin White
Nick Paul–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Connor Brown
Filip Chlapik–J.C. Beaudin–Max Veronneau
Thomas Chabot–Ron Hainsey
Mark Borowiecki–Nikita Zaitsev
Eric Brannstrom–Dylan DeMelo
Anders Nilsson
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images