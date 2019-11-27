Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ current back-to-back got off to a pretty good start, and now they’ll look to keep it going Wednesday night.

After handing the Montreal Canadiens an 8-1 drubbing Tuesday, the B’s now are at Canadian Tire Centre for a tilt with the Ottawa Senators, who have won eight of their last 11 games.

Few, if any, changes are expected for the Bruins in terms of skaters. Jack Studnicka likely will play in his second career NHL game, centering the second line between Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. Sean Kuraly bumps up to the third line as a result, with Par Lindholm centering the fourth line.

Tuukka Rask will take over in net after Jaroslav Halak played Tuesday. Anders Nilsson will be between the pipes for Ottawa.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (16-3-5)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Jack Studnicka–Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (11-12-1)

Brady Tkachuk–Logan Brown–Anthony Duclair

Tyler Ennis–Chris Tierney–Colin White

Nick Paul–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Connor Brown

Filip Chlapik–J.C. Beaudin–Max Veronneau

Thomas Chabot–Ron Hainsey

Mark Borowiecki–Nikita Zaitsev

Eric Brannstrom–Dylan DeMelo

Anders Nilsson

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images