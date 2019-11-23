Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins continue to get healthier.

Two more skaters will return from injuries Saturday night when the B’s host the Minneosta Wild at TD Garden.

Torey Krug is back after a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury, while Brett Ritchie is back after missing one game due to an infection flaring back up. With Krug back, Urho Vaakanainen was sent down to Providence.

Krug will go back to his spot on the second pairing, with Matt Grzelcyk bumping down to the third duo. Connor Clifton will be a healthy scratch Saturday night, with Steven Kampfer set to play to the right of Grzelcyk.

In an effort to keep the Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen third line together, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is moving Coyle out of his fill-in role as the second-line right wing. But instead of putting Ritchie in that spot, something he’s tried often with little success, the expectation is Chris Wagner will play with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. As a result, Ritchie goes into Wagner’s spot on the fourth line with Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly.

Ex-Bruin Ryan Donato makes his return to Boston and will skate on Minnesota’s fourth line. He was sent to the Wild at last season’s trade deadline in the deal that brought Coyle to Boston.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins, with Alex Stalock expected to be between the pipes for the visitors.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (14-3-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Chris Wagner

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Brett Ritchie

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

MINNESOTA WILD (9-11-2)

Jason Zucker–Eric Staal–Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise–Mikko Koivu–Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway–Joel Eriksson Ek–Luke Kunin

Ryan DOnato–Victor Rask–Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter–Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin–Mathew Dumba

Carson Soucy–Brad Hunt

Alex Stalock

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images