Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, we now know how the Chargers feel about relocating to London — or anywhere, for that matter.

In case missed it, The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore on Monday reported that the Chargers and the NFL are mulling over possibly moving the franchise from Los Angeles to London. The news unsurprisingly raised some eyebrows, considering the Chargers moved to L.A. in 2017.

In response, Chargers owner Dean Spanos went on an expletive-laden rant Tuesday, passionately denying rumors of a potential relocation to the United Kingdom. And his sentiments were echoed by the people who operate the Chargers’ official Twitter account, which produced one of the best tweets you’ll see all year.

Here are Spanos’ comments, via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer:

“It’s total f—ing b—s–t. We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f—ing time. Period.”

Spanos added the story is “a lot of crap.”

And here’s the tweet, which features a famous scene from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”:

As far as denials go, it’s hard to do much better than that.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images