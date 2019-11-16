Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Kaepernick’s workout has arrived.

The NFL quickly threw together a workout for the 32-year-old quarterback in Atlanta, and after some logistical hurdles, it finally has arrived. The location to the event was changed by Kaepernick and his representatives Saturday afternoon due to “a legitimate process” not being provided by the NFL.

You can read more about that here.

Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl earlier in the decade, has been out of the league since 2016, when he began protesting social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Well over 20 teams, including the New England Patriots, are reported to be in attendance.

11Alive in Atlanta is live streaming the workout on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images