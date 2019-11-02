A Florida rivalry game in college football always is a huge game.
The Miami Hurricanes head a little ways down the road to Tallahassee, Fla. to take the rival Florida State Seminoles. The Hurricanes currently sit at 4-4 on the season after winning their last game 16-12 over Pittsburgh.
The Seminoles are riding a 4-4 record as well, bulldozing through Syracuse last weekend by a score of 35-17.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Miami-Florida State game.
When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports