The New England Patriots added an extra body to their banged-up wide receiver room Wednesday, signing Quincy Adeboyejo to their practice squad.

Adeboyejo spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and had a brief stint with the New York Jets this summer. The 24-year-old, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in 2017, has appeared in just one regular-season NFL game.

The Ravens waived Adeboyejo on the first day of training camp this past summer after carrying him on their physically unable to perform list for the entire 2018 season while he nursed a leg injury. He joins fellow wideout Devin Ross on New England’s practice squad.

Adeboyejo made his Patriots practice debut Wednesday, wearing No. 10.

Three of the five receivers on the Patriots’ 53-man roster are banged up, as Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) both did not practice Wednesday and Julian Edelman (shoulder) was limited. The team also placed receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers as their only fully healthy options at the position.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images