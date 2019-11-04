Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots cruised through the first eight weeks of the 2019 NFL season, but Week 9 posed some new challenges for New England.

The typically dominant Pats offense went silent in the first quarter, racking up just four yards in the first 15 minutes of Sunday night’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens. New England’s attempt to claw its way back ultimately failed, resulting in the squad’s first loss of the 2019 season.

And one statistic perfectly depicts how much the Pats struggled in the first half against the AFC North-leading Ravens.

New England trailed Baltimore for 53:13 of game time during the primetime event. Before Sunday’s game, the Patriots had trailed for just 13:51 all season long.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: As of halftime, the Patriots have trailed for 23:13 of game time. They had trailed for a total of 13:51 the entire season before Sunday. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 4, 2019

Double yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images