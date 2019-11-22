Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While no NFL team in its right mind would count out Tom Brady, fantasy-football owners are a different breed.

Fantasy expert C.D. Carter urged owners to bench the New England Patriots quarterback Wednesday during his appearance on “The Action Network Podcast.” Carter’s advice presumably applies for the remainder of the NFL season. Here’s his rationale.

“… This is a team that obviously struggles offensively,” Carter said. “They’re running the ball a ton. New England is 11th in runs per game.

“And I was looking at his most recent game logs. Brady has thrown 93 passes the past two weeks and scored a grand total of 23 fantasy points. We in the industry call that ‘not good.'”

Tom Brady hasn’t been himself lately in fantasy and @MattFtheOracle and @ActionNetPod guest @CDCarter13 don’t see that ending anytime soon… 😬 Subscribe & Listen: https://t.co/7FDDkZP2c3 pic.twitter.com/sPiIVfnVQJ — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 20, 2019

Many pundits have criticized Brady for his recent performances, and the legendary QB himself has expressed frustration over the state of the Patriots offense.

However, a bounce-back game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 might silence doubters and convince fantasy owners not to do the unthinkable.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images