Stephon Gilmore isn’t flashy.

While the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback clearly doesn’t lack self-confidence, he doesn’t vocalize it on the field like the Jalen Ramsey’s of the world. Instead, the Patriots star keeps quiet and lets his play do the talking for him.

In fact, Gilmore is so good, that his opponents apparently take on this tight-lipped nature any time they’re matched up with him.

The veteran CB caught up with Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders after New England’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and revealed pass-catchers rarely try to engage in trash talk with him.

“They don’t talk to me. I think they’re scared,” Gilmore told Sander, as seen on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Prime.” “They’re scared to talk to them cause I’m on them every snap. …I’m up in their face every snap. Every snap I’m up in their face, they give up at the end. So that’s my goal every game. Go in, pressed up every snap and I put it on the quarterback.”

"[WRs] are scared to talk to me."@BumpNrunGilm0re balled out on Sunday and @DeionSanders made sure to give him the call! (via @NFLGameDay Prime) pic.twitter.com/E6EiR5icP8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 25, 2019

Considering Gilmore is coming off an All-Pro campaign in 2018 and has yet to allow a touchdown through 11 games this season, we’re not sure what a receiver could say to the eighth-year pro. It’s probably in their best interest to stay silent, or else they’ll probably end up looking pretty foolish.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images