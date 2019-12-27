The Bruins return from their three-day break Friday when they take on old friend Marcus Johansson and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
But Boston will be a bit shorthanded on the blueline.
Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Friday with an upper-body injury after taking a big hit from Tom Wilson in Monday’s win over the Washington Capitals. Charlie McAvoy, who was on the receiving end of a T.J. Oshie hit in the same game, is day-to-day and won’t play against the Sabres. Steven Kampfer was recalled from Providence as a result.
Zdeno Chara will return to the lineup after undergoing a procedure on his jaw to replace the pins that were inserted during offseason surgery.
As for the forwards, Chris Wagner will play on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch against the Capitals. Brett Ritchie and David Backes are the scratches Friday.
Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start, opposite of Linus Ullmark.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (22-7-9)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
John Moore–Steven Kampfer
Jaroslav Halak
BUFFALO SABRES (17-14-7)
Victor Olofsson-Jack Eichel-Sam Reinhart
Jeff Skinner-Marcus Johansson-Jimmy Vesey
Zemgus Girgensons-Johan Larsson-Kyle Okposo
Conor Sheary-Evan Rodrigues-Rasmus Asplund
Jake McCabe-Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Dahlin-Colin Miller
Brandin Montour-Henri Jokiharju
Linus Ullmark
