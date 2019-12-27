Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins return from their three-day break Friday when they take on old friend Marcus Johansson and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

But Boston will be a bit shorthanded on the blueline.

Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Friday with an upper-body injury after taking a big hit from Tom Wilson in Monday’s win over the Washington Capitals. Charlie McAvoy, who was on the receiving end of a T.J. Oshie hit in the same game, is day-to-day and won’t play against the Sabres. Steven Kampfer was recalled from Providence as a result.

Zdeno Chara will return to the lineup after undergoing a procedure on his jaw to replace the pins that were inserted during offseason surgery.

As for the forwards, Chris Wagner will play on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch against the Capitals. Brett Ritchie and David Backes are the scratches Friday.

Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start, opposite of Linus Ullmark.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (22-7-9)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

BUFFALO SABRES (17-14-7)

Victor Olofsson-Jack Eichel-Sam Reinhart

Jeff Skinner-Marcus Johansson-Jimmy Vesey

Zemgus Girgensons-Johan Larsson-Kyle Okposo

Conor Sheary-Evan Rodrigues-Rasmus Asplund

Jake McCabe-Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin-Colin Miller

Brandin Montour-Henri Jokiharju

Linus Ullmark

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images