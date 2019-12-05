Brian Bannister is moving on from the Red Sox.

Bannister, who spent five seasons in Boston, served as the team’s ice president of pitching development and assistant pitching coach. The Red Sox in October announced he would remain as the VP of pitching development but no longer would be the assistant pitching coach.

But now it appears the 38-year-old is headed to the west coast to join the San Francisco Giants, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Speier also notes he “wanted to spend more time with his family in California.”

Bannister confirmed the departure on his own Twitter account, thanking John Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy, Chaim Bloom and Brian O’Halloran.

His role with the Giants is unknown at this time.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images