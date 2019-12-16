The Bruins recently hit their worst slump of the season when Boston lost five straight games. But Bruce Cassidy has liked what he’s seen of late.

Boston snapped its skid with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at BB&T Center after some strong play from all four lines. Cassidy previously had called out his second and third lines, saying he needed more from them. Both Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci potted goals in Saturday’s win, much to Cassidy’s delight.

And even though the B’s are 1-2-0 in their last three games, Cassidy praised his team’s play despite the losses.

“It looks like we’re getting back to more Boston Bruins style of hockey the last three games,” the head coach said, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “Only one win to show for it. But if you play that way this week at home, I see good things for us. Especially if all four lines are able to contribute.”

Boston begins a four-game homestand Tuesday when it welcomes the Los Angeles Kings to TD Garden as it looks to get back to its dominant winning ways.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images