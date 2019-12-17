Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are preparing for a three-game homestand that begins Tuesday. And Monday’s practice came with more good news than bad on Boston’s injury front.

Despite leading the Atlantic Division, the B’s still are without some forwards including Zach Senyshyn and Karson Kuhlman. The Black and Gold also are without defenseman Kevan Miller, who hasn’t played since April due to a twice broken kneecap.

Let’s start with the good news:

Senyshyn, who’s been out since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury, likely will skate Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted the forward would have practiced Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, but was sick. Meanwhile Karson Kuhlman, who suffered a fractured leg in October, skated with Bruins skills coach Kim Brandvold.

“They’re progressing well,” Cassidy said, per the Bruins. “Obviously I can’t predict when they’ll be ready, they’re still on IR. Clearly not available now. But progressing well, at least, being back on the ice and mixed in with the team. Then we’ll have to evaluate once they’re ready for contact, do they start here or do they go to Providence to get sharp? All that stuff will be decisions we make down the road.”

But it wasn’t all positive with the injury news as Miller suffered yet another setback during his rehab. Cassidy noted the defenseman underwent a procedure to help with healing his knee.

“He had a procedure done that would require a little bit of time,” he said. “We were away for a week … I don’t want to be disrespectful, but out of sight, out of mind a little bit. I don’t have a great answer for you.”

Miller’s plethora of injuries sustained in 2018-19 limited him to just 39 games last season.

The B’s welcome the Los Angeles Kings to TD Garden on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

