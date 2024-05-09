Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery took blame for Boston’s eye-popping substitution issues after the Black and Gold were whistled for another violation against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

The Bruins were called for a too many men on the ice penalty in the second period of their eventual 6-1 loss at Amerant Bank Arena. It marked the fifth such penalty this postseason for the B’s.

“That falls on me,” Montgomery told reporters, as seen on NESN. “In the end, we tell people who’s up and they’re making mistakes. So my clarity with who’s up is obviously failing our team.”

The rest of the NHL has been whistled for four such infractions, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Fortunately for the Bruins, those mindless blunders haven’t cost the group dearly, and that’s because of Boston’s success on the penalty kill. The Bruins have allowed just one power-play goal this postseason, killing penalties at a 95.8% clip.

Montgomery and the Bruins surely will try to clean things up when they return to TD Garden for Game 3 on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and NESN+ will air both pregame and postgame coverage.