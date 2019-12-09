Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pete Frates died Monday at the age of 34 after a battle with ALS, and now another Boston legend is remembering the former Boston College baseball player with a heartfelt message.

Ex-Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz shared a message on Twitter following Frates’ death Monday, saying his “legacy will live on forever.”

“You changed the world Pete,” Ortiz wrote. “Im so very proud to have called you my friend. Heart hurts a lot today but ur name and legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend – we’ll continue to spread your word. Boston was so lucky to have you #BostonStrong #alsicebucketchallenge #rip”

Frates was at the center of the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge” in 2014, a movement that raised over $220 million for ALS research.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images