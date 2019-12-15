Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is this Eli Manning’s last bite at The Big Apple?

The New York Giants quarterback has been on the bench for much of the season, but an injury to rookie starter Daniel Jones led to the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s return to the starting lineup Monday in Philadelphia. Now, with the Giants returning home, Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins could be Manning’s final start in blue at MetLife Stadium.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins-Giants.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images