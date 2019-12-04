It will be a battle of two of the Eastern Conference’s best Wednesday night at TD Garden.
The Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat in the teams’ first meeting of the 2019-20 NBA season. The Heat currently own the No. 2 spot in the East standings with a 15-5 record, while the Celtics are just narrowly behind at 14-5.
Boston will try to notch its second consecutive victory without Marcus Smart, who’s battling both an illness and an abdomen contusion.
Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Celtics online:
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images