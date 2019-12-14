In addition to being one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson might be the most likable signal-caller in the league.
Both qualities were on display Thursday night in Baltimore.
The Ravens quarterback was dominant in his team’s 42-21 win over the New York Jets, even breaking Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the process. And after Jackson eclipsed Vick’s record, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady challenged the 22-year-old to a footrace with significant handicaps.
After the Ravens’ victory, Jackson offered a great reaction to Brady’s tweet.
“He probably can win that race,” a laughing Jackson said. “rollerblades on grass? Aw, man, I’ll see what I can do. Tom still got it a bit in him. I seen him, I seen him.”
.@TomBrady, @Lj_era8 is in 😂 pic.twitter.com/bXyaCE18RJ
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019
Something tells us that, even if he had to wear rollerblades on grass, Jackson still would find a way to beat Brady.
