In addition to being one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson might be the most likable signal-caller in the league.

Both qualities were on display Thursday night in Baltimore.

The Ravens quarterback was dominant in his team’s 42-21 win over the New York Jets, even breaking Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the process. And after Jackson eclipsed Vick’s record, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady challenged the 22-year-old to a footrace with significant handicaps.

After the Ravens’ victory, Jackson offered a great reaction to Brady’s tweet.

“He probably can win that race,” a laughing Jackson said. “rollerblades on grass? Aw, man, I’ll see what I can do. Tom still got it a bit in him. I seen him, I seen him.”

Something tells us that, even if he had to wear rollerblades on grass, Jackson still would find a way to beat Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images