Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Goals from returning trio Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah in a devastating 19-minute spell did the damage for the relentless Reds, who lengthened their club-record top-flight unbeaten streak to 33 matches.

Jürgen Klopp’s team have now amassed 46 points from a possible 48 in the division this season, with their cushion at the summit growing due to second-place Leicester City not being in action until Sunday.

Curtis Jones made his Premier League debut as a 76th-minute substitute on a day where the only obvious negative was the enforced withdrawal of Dejan Lovren, who had to be replaced due to injury in the first half.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC Staff