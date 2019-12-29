It would be tough at this point to argue against the Baltimore Ravens being the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV, and depending on who you ask, the Kansas City Chiefs might have the second best chances.

Both teams have warranted these regards, but Louis Riddick believes you’d be foolish to count out the three-time defending conference champions.

The Patriots looked like a lock for Super Sunday through their dominant first half of the season, but the past few months effectively have vanquished these high expectations. While New England’s defense has remained stout, an underwhelming offense was viewed by many as the Patriots’ fatal flaw. Riddick, however, isn’t ruling out Tom Brady and Co. returning to football’s biggest stage.

“… I will say this, never count out the Patriots because if they can get a bye and they only have to play two games to get to the Super Bowl, you know that’s right up their alley,” Riddick recently said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “You know that they will call upon their championship pedigree and the things that always travel this time of year, defense and the running game. That is starting to get going with them. Tom has heard some of the doubters — he’s heard a lot of the doubters. He’s heard a lot of the critics. He looked very good last week, the running game is looking like it’s starting to pick up and the defense is always going to be there. They play the team game. They play the long game better than anyone in the NFL. They’re going to wait you out for three and a half hours. You’re going to wind up losing the game because they don’t lose games, so to speak. They allow you to lose games by making mistakes because they’re one of the most mentally disciplined teams in the NFL. So they’re always going to be in contention…”

New England on Sunday will look to take its next step toward building a deep postseason run. The Patriots can lock up the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro, which would ensure a first-round bye and at least one home playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images