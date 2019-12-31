Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns need a new head coach. And after firing John Dorsey, they need a new general manager, too.

Josh McDaniels could be the man for both jobs.

That’s what former Dallas Cowboys executive and current NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt believes, at least. Brandt tweeted Tuesday that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Browns hired McDaniels for a “(Bill) Belichick-like role” with “complete control” over Cleveland’s football operation.

Don't be surprised if Browns target Josh McDaniels and hand him Belichick-like role with complete control of the groceries and menu. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 31, 2019

The Browns already have requested permission to interview McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. The New England Patriots offensive coordinator also reportedly has received interview requests from the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

McDaniels, who was raised in Canton, Ohio, and played college football in the Cleveland area at John Carroll University, reportedly was interested in the Browns job last offseason but never was contacted by the team. Dorsey, Cleveland’s now-former GM, ultimately chose to promote interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach. Both he and Kitchens were fired this week after a 6-10 season.

Dorsey’s departure increased McDaniels’ chances of becoming the Browns’ new head coach, according to multiple reports. Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and pro scouting director Dave Ziegler have been mentioned as potential GM candidates.

On the Browns’ structural changes, two things … • It will be, in part, dependent on the new head coach. • Haslams have always liked McDaniels. Didn’t interview him last year bc John Dorsey was running the search. And I don’t think McD goes there if he’s reporting to Dorsey. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 31, 2019

As I reported on Sunday, #Patriots Josh McDaniels would not have come here with Dorsey as #Browns GM. He'll want Nick Caserio, Dave Ziegler or Scott Pioli (or some combo); Again, Mike McCarthy will interview w/ #Browns Thursday https://t.co/nWlOtfFCd8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 31, 2019

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans this Saturday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images