One key member of the New England Patriots organization could be on the move this offseason.

Director of player personnel Nick Caserio, whom Houston Texans sought to interview for their general manager vacancy over the summer before the Patriots filed tampering charges, is expected to test the market when his current contract expires after this season, according to a report Saturday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

“The Patriots have tried to broach the possibility of an extension (with Caserio) and, from what I gather, have gotten nowhere with it,” Garafolo reported. “So he is going to be on the market as a GM. I’m thinking he gets a job elsewhere.”

Caserio, 43, has been with the Patriots since 2001 and in his current role since 2008.

Garafolo also noted Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort is in the final year of his contract and said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is “expected to be in the mix for head-coaching jobs” this offseason.

McDaniels agreed to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in February 2017 before quickly reversing course and returning to New England.

“He is absolutely going to be in hot demand this year,” Garafolo said of McDaniels, “and the thought is now he’s going to be looking to jump here.”

The 10-3 Patriots will look to clinch a playoff spot Sunday as they visit the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals.

