Esteem for Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak in the real-life and digital realms.

EA Sports boosted the overall ratings for the Boston Bruins first-line stars in “NHL 20” last month. Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak began the 2019-20 NHL regular season seasons with 90 overall ratings, but their individual and collective success over the first months of the campaign prompted EA Sports to improve their respective marks to 91 in its first adjustments since the game’s release in September.

Officially the best line in hockey? The @NHLBruins top line all got a +1 #NHL20 ratings bump 👀 pic.twitter.com/JdY10Zh9qv — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) November 21, 2019

Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak now are in the Top 10 ratings leaders in the latest updates to this year’s game.

The #NHL20 Top 10 has seen quite a shift these past few days…Agree or nah? pic.twitter.com/rzbYra7ZHX — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) November 25, 2019

The Bruins top the Atlantic Division with 45 points entering Thursday’s matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, and their first-line stars deserve much credit for their roles in the team’s fine start. Pastrnak leads the NHL with 25 goals, and Marchand is in sixth place with 18. Marchand’s 44 and Pastrnak’s 43 points are fourth- and fifth-highest in the NHL, respectively. A groin injury has limited Bergeron to 21 games, but he has registered 24 points and played his usual superb defense.

If the Bruins and their stars sustain their high performance level, another “NHL 20” ratings boost might be afoot.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images