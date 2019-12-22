Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 New England Patriots season has been a weird one. Case in point: The top takeaway from Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills was the fact that Tom Brady looked good.

Brady turned in his best performance since Week 2 by registering a 111 passer rating and 78.8 completion percentage.

Here are the rest of our takeaways from Saturday’s 24-17 win. All stats via Pro Football Focus.

PASSING ATTACK

Tom Brady was 26-of-33 for 271 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Among Brady’s seven incompletions, three were throwaways, so he had an 86.7 accuracy rate. That’s his highest accuracy percentage of the season.

Brady didn’t attempt any deep passes.

He was under pressure on just 26.5 percent of snaps. That’s down from 30.5 percent on the season.

He was 5-of-9 for 55 yards with three throwaways while under pressure.

Brady was 8-of-10 for 141 yards with a touchdown on play-action.

Patriots receivers didn’t drop any passes.

PASS PROTECTION

LT Isaiah Wynn: three hurries

LG Joe Thuney: clean

C Ted Karras: clean

RG Shaq Mason: hurry

RT Marcus Cannon: clean

QB Tom Brady: two hurries

RT Marshall Newhouse: hurry

TE Matt LaCosse: clean

TE Benjamin Watson: clean

RB Sony Michel: clean

RB James White

— Karras has been great since returning from a knee injury.

— Thuney continues to be the Patriots’ best offensive lineman.

— Newhouse filled in admirably for Cannon, who left the game with an ankle injury. Newhouse is probably a better fit at right tackle than he was earlier in the season at left tackle.

RUN GAME

N’Keal Harry: 11.5 yards after contact per carry, two forced missed tackles

Sony Michel: 3.86 yards after contact per carry, seven forced missed tackles

Rex Burkhead: 2.4 yards after contact per carry, four forced missed tackles

James White: 2 yards after contact per carry, no forced missed tackles

Tom Brady: .5 yards after contact per carry

— The Patriots need to keep getting the ball in Harry’s hands as a runner. He’s been impressive at breaking tackles.

— Michel and Burkhead were both great Saturday in the Patriots’ third-best rushing performance of the season.

PASS RUSH

LB Dont’a Hightower: two sacks, hurry

DT Lawrence Guy: sack, QB hit, hurry

LB Kyle Van Noy: three hurries

LB Jamie Collins: two hurries

LB John Simon: sack

DT Adam Butler: sack

DT Danny Shelton: hurry

DE Deatrich Wise: hurry

— Hightower only had 16 pass-rush snaps, while Guy had just 13.

— Chase Winovich and Shilique Calhoun were blanked on their pass-rush reps.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Stephon Gilmore: 1-4, 53 yards, TD, PBU

CB JC Jackson: 3-8, 50 yards, two PBUs

LB Jamie Collins: 3-3, 45 yards

SS Patrick Chung: 1-3, 33 yards

CB Jason McCourty: 1-1, 14 yards

FS Devin McCourty: 1-1, 7 yards

CB Joejuan Williams: 1-2, 3 yards

LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-1, 2 yards

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 1-1, 1 yard, TD, PBU

LB Elandon Roberts: 0-1

SS Terrence Brooks: 0-1

— Gilmore was charged with John Brown’s 53-yard touchdown catch. That could have gone to Devin McCourty.

— Bentley was charged with left tackle Dion Dawkins’ 1-yard touchdown grab.

— Jackson struggled a bit while covering slot receiver Cole Beasley. Jackson usually doesn’t work out of the slot. He played 14 of his coverage snaps from inside.

— Jason McCourty was going to handle slot duties, but he re-injured his groin four snaps into his performance.

RUN DEFENSE/TACKLING

DT Lawrence Guy: four stops

LB Kyle Van Noy: three stops

LB Dont’a Hightower: three stops

LB Jamie Collins: three stops

LB John Simon: two stops

CB JC Jackson: stop, missed tackle

SS Patrick Chung: stop

FS Duron Harmon: stop

FS Devin McCourty: stop

CB Stephon Gilmore: stop

DT Danny Shelton: missed tackle

DT Adam Butler: two missed tackles

— The Bills ran the ball pretty well, picking up 92 yards on 23 carries. QB Josh Allen picked up 43 of those yards on just seven carries. The Patriots held Devin Singletary to 46 yards on 13 carries.

— Guy was dominant in the run game with four run stuffs up front.

For more grades, advanced statistics and more at Pro Football Focus, go to ProFootballFocus.com.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images