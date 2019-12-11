Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t expect the Cincinnati Bengals to give the New England Patriots any bulletin-board material this week.

(Smart movie, obviously.)

Bengals players were asked Wednesday about members of a Patriots film crew inappropriately filming their sideline Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. But nobody, including quarterback Andy Dalton, is willing to say anything about the controversy.

Check out this tweet from The Athletic’s Laurel Pfahler:

Not surprisingly #Bengals players aren’t commenting on the Patriots’ filming incident. John Miller and Andy Dalton both said it hasn’t been a topic of discussion in the locker room. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) December 11, 2019

Whatever you say, Andy. Though, this probably is a wise approach from 1-12 football team who has bigger issues than a videotaping “scandal.”

Bill Belichick, on the other hand, was noticeably feisty Wednesday morning when asked about the situation.

