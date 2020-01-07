Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown just put the finishing touches one of the strangest years a professional athlete ever has had, and it looks like the madness will continue in 2020.

During Monday’s “KFC Radio,” YouTuber/boxer/internet personality Logan Paul challenged brown to a boxing match. “Antonio Brown, I wanna f–k you up,” Paul said on the Barstool Sports program.

Here’s Brown’s response:

Just great.

And here’s Paul’s response to Brown’s response:

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

Unsurprisingly, this thing already has become a thing. So much so, in fact, that BetOnline quickly posted odds for the potential matchup.

Brown does not agree with BetOnline’s assessment of the hypothetical bout.

Between this mess and the even larger mess that is Brown’s “music career,” it’s clear the 31-year-old receiver hasn’t made returning to the NFL his top priority. Brown hasn’t played in the league since he was released by the New England Patriots in September.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images