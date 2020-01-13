The Bruins are rolling and look to keep that momentum going Monday night when Boston travels to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.
The B’s look to extend their win streak to four games, while the Flyers have lost four of their last five.
Matt Grzelcyk, who took a stick to the leg in Boston’s overtime win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, should be fine to suit up at Wells Fargo Center.
“Feeling good,” the defenseman said after Monday’s practice, per the team. “Today was a lot better than yesterday. … Excited to get out there tonight.”
Zdeno Chara will reach quite the milestone when he takes the ice as he suits up for his 1,000th game in a Bruins uniform.
As for the lines, no changes will be made save for Jaroslav Halak starting between the pipes. Carter Hart will be between the pipes for Philly.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (27-8-11)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk
Jaroslav Halak
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (23-16-6)
Claude Giroux-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny
Michael Raffl-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek
James Van Riemsdyk-Scott Laughton-Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Joel Farabee-Connor Bunnaman-Tyler Pitlick
Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim-Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg-Mark Friedman
Carter Hart
