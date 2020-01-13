Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are rolling and look to keep that momentum going Monday night when Boston travels to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

The B’s look to extend their win streak to four games, while the Flyers have lost four of their last five.

Matt Grzelcyk, who took a stick to the leg in Boston’s overtime win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, should be fine to suit up at Wells Fargo Center.

“Feeling good,” the defenseman said after Monday’s practice, per the team. “Today was a lot better than yesterday. … Excited to get out there tonight.”

Zdeno Chara will reach quite the milestone when he takes the ice as he suits up for his 1,000th game in a Bruins uniform.

As for the lines, no changes will be made save for Jaroslav Halak starting between the pipes. Carter Hart will be between the pipes for Philly.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (27-8-11)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (23-16-6)

Claude Giroux-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

Michael Raffl-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek

James Van Riemsdyk-Scott Laughton-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Joel Farabee-Connor Bunnaman-Tyler Pitlick

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg-Mark Friedman

Carter Hart

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images