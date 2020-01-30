Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are getting close to full strength.

Boston expects to have Jayson Tatum back in the lineup Thursday night when it hosts the Golden State Warriors. Tatum has missed the last three games while dealing with a groin injury.

Enes Kanter will not play, however, as the Celtics big man continues to nurse a hip ailment that’s sidelined him for the past three contests.

Here are the updates from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport Enes Kanter will be out tonight, but Coach Stevens says Kanter is not far from returning to the lineup. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 30, 2020

Boston is coming off an impressive win against the Miami Heat and has won four of its last five games. The Celtics currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games back of the second-place Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost four straight and are in last place in the Western Conference.

Thursday night will mark the first game at TD Garden since the death of Kobe Bryant.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images