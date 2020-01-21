Delonte West has fallen on hard times.

A pair of troubling videos featuring West circulated Monday. One showed the 36-year-old fighting in the middle of the street with another man. The other saw a handcuffed West incoherently speaking with law enforcement on the side of the road.

Former NBA guard Jameer Nelson, West’s college teammate at Saint Joseph’s, like so many others within the basketball world was saddened by the videos. Nelson took to Twitter to share an important message on the matter which was quote-tweeted by their college coach, Phil Martelli, who suggested help is on the way for West.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

The Boston Celtics selected West with the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. West went on to make stops in Seattle, Cleveland and Dallas over the course of his nine-year NBA career, which concluded after his 2011-12 campaign with the Mavericks.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images