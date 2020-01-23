Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raiders officially have changed their name for the fourth time as of Wednesday.

The once-Oakland Raiders became the Las Vegas Raiders three years after the move was approved. The team made it official on its Twitter account with a hype video.

Check it out:

The Raiders originally started out in Oakland before becoming the Los Angeles Raiders, back to Oakland and now Las Vegas.

“The Raiders were born in Oakland, and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders,” team owner Mark Davis said, per NFL Media’s Jelani Scott. “And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation’s capital.”

Las Vegas has its 2020 opponents, but the dates and times won’t be released until a later date.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images