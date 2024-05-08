The Red Sox will welcome back one of the most important members of their pitching staff for Wednesday night’s series finale against the Braves.

Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start opposite former teammate Chris Sale at Atlanta’s Truist Park. The return to the mound will mark the end of a nearly month-long stint on the injured list for Pivetta, who was dealing with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

Of course, Boston will need to make a roster move to activate the veteran right-hander. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Naoyuki Uwasawa is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester to open up a roster spot. Uwasawa reportedly said goodbye to coaches in the visitors’ clubhouse following Tuesday night’s loss.

Uwasawa, who the Red Sox acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in late March, was called up from Worcester on April 28. The 30-year-old appeared in two games for Boston last week, allowing one earned run on two hits over four combined innings against the San Francisco Giants and the Minnesota Twins.

Pivetta, meanwhile, is set to pitch for the first time since April 3. NESN will have complete coverage of the Boston-Atlanta finale beginning at 6 p.m. ET.