A tale as old as time: Tom Brady and Julian Edelman trying out out-do each other with their playoff hype videos.
Brady’s effort is one of his best yet, as it conveys the sense of pride and desperation the New England Patriots must have for Saturday night’s wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans. So, how does Edelman’s stack up?
See for yourself:
Earn it. Every down. Every drive. #GottaBelieve pic.twitter.com/4LdGgUesHO
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 4, 2020
OK, that was pretty good, too. Still, the edge goes to Brady.
However, nobody brought the heat on social media Saturday more than wrestling legend Ric Flair did.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images