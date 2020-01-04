Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tale as old as time: Tom Brady and Julian Edelman trying out out-do each other with their playoff hype videos.

Brady’s effort is one of his best yet, as it conveys the sense of pride and desperation the New England Patriots must have for Saturday night’s wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans. So, how does Edelman’s stack up?

See for yourself:

OK, that was pretty good, too. Still, the edge goes to Brady.

However, nobody brought the heat on social media Saturday more than wrestling legend Ric Flair did.

