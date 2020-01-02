While most of the conversation has centered around whether Saturday’s playoff showdown against the Tennessee Titans will be Tom Brady’s final game with the New England Patriots, it’s quite possible another prominent member of the organization is nearing the end of his current tenure.

The Patriots reportedly have granted the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers permission to interview offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancies, and NFL insider Albert Breer indicated Wednesday night on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition” that McDaniels is “already lining up” a potential staff, perhaps serving as evidence that a New England departure is on the horizon.

“If he’s offered the job in Carolina, if he’s offered the job in Cleveland and the structure is right, he’ll go,” Breer said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t think staying here (in New England) is a consideration if things are right in either of those two places. I can tell you that he’s already lining up staff … You’re not doing these sorts of things unless you’re planning to leave.”

Breer said last week he believed there was a “50/50” chance of McDaniels leaving the Patriots to become head coach of the Browns or Panthers. That was before Cleveland fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season at the helm.

McDaniels has been a popular coaching candidate in recent years, to the point where he even accepted the Indianapolis Colts’ head position two years ago before ultimately changing his mind and returning to his post as New England’s offensive coordinator after Super Bowl LII.

