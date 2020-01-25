Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins leaned on a veteran core through the 2010s, and some of said players are getting a little recognition for it.

The NHL announced their All-Decade teams Friday evening, and both Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara were named to the second team.

Here are the two teams.

Six spots weren't nearly enough to celebrate all the great players of the last 10 years. Presenting the All-Decade Second Team! Read more ➡️ https://t.co/sa07LxUZ0Z pic.twitter.com/c5qYzGyiDi — NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2020

As you can see, the Bruins are not the only team to have multiple players selected. The Pittsburgh Penguins had three(ish) with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and now-Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The Chicago Blackhawks also had a pair with Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith, both of whom were on the first team.

Nevertheless, the sustained success both Bergeron and Chara had the last decade (and prior) makes them no-brainers for the distinction.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images