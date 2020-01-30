Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics on Thursday return to TD Garden following a three-game, seven-day road trip.

Boston will host the Golden State Warriors in the teams’ second and likely final matchup of the season. The C’s gutted out a five-point win over the Dubs at Chase Center back in mid-November.

You’ll want to tune into this one even before tip-off. The Celtics reportedly will honor Kobe Bryant before the game, foregoing the typical player introductions in favor of a tribute for the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Celtics online:

When: Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images