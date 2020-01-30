The Celtics on Thursday return to TD Garden following a three-game, seven-day road trip.
Boston will host the Golden State Warriors in the teams’ second and likely final matchup of the season. The C’s gutted out a five-point win over the Dubs at Chase Center back in mid-November.
You’ll want to tune into this one even before tip-off. The Celtics reportedly will honor Kobe Bryant before the game, foregoing the typical player introductions in favor of a tribute for the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.
Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Celtics online:
When: Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT, NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT | NBC Sports Boston
