BOSTON — Tuukka Rask might not be playing for a little bit, but that didn’t stop him from getting some recognition at TD Garden on Thursday.

The Boston Bruins, ahead of their meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins, honored the longtime netminder for playing in his 500th career game earlier in the season. Rask hit the milestone on Oct. 23 with a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs — the team that drafted him.

Rask presently is on injured reserve as the result of a concussion from a hit to the head by Columbus Blue Jackets winger Emil Bemstrom on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the show went on as planned Thursday, with Rask getting honored for the milestone with a pregame ceremony. The ceremony included a video that had plenty of Rask’s former teammates sending their regards.

Chris Kelly, Shawn Thornton, Adam McQuaid, Dennis Seidenberg, Milan Lucic, Anton Khudobin, Tim Thomas, Don Sweeney and Cam Neely all had well-wishes in the video for Rask, which you can watch below.

Some former teammates – and one very special surprise guest – wanted to offer up their congratulations to @tuukkarask for his 500th NHL game.#Tuukka500 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M86AOn2EvU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 17, 2020

For his career, Rask is 282-154-64 with a .921 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average. This season, he’s 17-4-6 with a .925 save percentage and 2.27 GAA.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images