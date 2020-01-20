Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts earned a record-setting deal in arbitration and since has added to his list of individual accomplishments this offseason.

The Red Sox outfielder was named the best right fielder in baseball as MLB Network selected the top 10 players at each position. And while the 2018 American League MVP hit .295 with 29 home runs and an AL-leading 135 runs scored, his fielding numbers likely were the driving factors in him advancing up the charts (Betts was named the second-best right fielder the previous year).

In his sixth season in Boston, Betts recorded 10 outfield assists, which were third in the American League, and tallied an impressive .994 fielding percentage. These stats helped him earn a fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award.

“Betts’ impossibly high floor vaulted him back into the top spot in this year’s ranking, grabbing the No. 1 spot back from rival Aaron Judge,” MLB.com wrote of the 27-year-old Betts, who is set to earn $27 million from the Red Sox during the 2020 season.

In the rubric by MLB.com, Betts ranked ahead of runner-up Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers) and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who dropped to No. 3 in the category after an injury-riddled year. Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. and Red Sox teammate J.D. Martinez rounded out the top five.

Betts was named the No. 1 right fielder by ESPN, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images