Jackie Bradley Jr. has been down this road before.

The Red Sox center fielder’s name has been floated in trade rumors dating back to his days as a prospect, so JBJ isn’t batting an eyelash this offseason as speculation surrounds his future in Boston.

“Same as every year,” Bradley said this past weekend at Red Sox Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield, according to MassLive.com. “I’ve been traded seven, eight, nine different times every year. So it’s the same. Like I said, I don’t put too much attention into it. It’s out of my control. One of those things where if I can’t control it or I can’t do anything to impact that, then I’m not going to worry about it.”

While Bradley, a supplemental first-round pick in 2011 (40th overall), is accustomed to being mentioned in trade chatter, this winter is different in at least one regard: He’s entering the final year of his contract with Boston and could land a decent payday in free agency with a solid 2020 campaign.

In fact, Bradley’s pending free agency and 2020 salary ($11 million) are at the heart of the rampant trade rumors. The Red Sox would like to trim payroll to below the $208 million luxury tax threshold, and many have wondered whether those efforts will lead to Boston trading Bradley, an elite defensive outfielder whose offensive production has been up and down throughout his seven big league seasons.

“I’m prepared. When the season starts, I’ll be ready. And I’m excited,” Bradley said, per MassLive.com “I’m excited for the opportunity to go out there and perform and help my team win. And when free agency comes around, I’ll focus on that and go from there.”

Bradley, an All-Star in 2016 and a Gold Glove recipient in 2018, is coming off a 2019 season in which he hit .225 with 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .738 OPS.

