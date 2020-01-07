Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s a reason Joe Judge’s rise through the New England Patriots’ coaching ranks might fill his new fans with hope.

Former NFL player Jim Miller argued Tuesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio the presumptive next head coach of the New York Giants proved his readiness for a top job by earning Bill Belichick’s trust during his time in New England. Miller and NFL analyst Pat Kirwan shared anecdotes about Judge’s progression and Belichick’s faith to help explain what skills the 38-year-old will bring to the Meadowlands.

“He (Judge) started at the bottom,” Miller said. “This guy has literally worked his way up the ladder. It may not sound like a sexy name, but he literally is a self-made coach, when you look at Joe Judge is what I’d say.”

What will the Giants be getting in new HC, Joe Judge?@JimMiller_NFL & @PatKirwan_NFL reminisce about a conversation they had will Bill Belichick about Judge at training camp. 👇 #GiantsPride 👇 pic.twitter.com/5gcOtlIVmT — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 7, 2020

Belichick’s recommendation reportedly “carried a lot of weight” in the Giants’ decision to hire Judge.

Of course, New York and NFL fans likely will remain skeptical about his readiness for the job until the teams starts winning games … many months from now.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images