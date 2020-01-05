Like he has in seasons past, Tom Brady ended his 2019 campaign with a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Brady and the Patriots, the score served as the final nail in their coffin.

New England’s last-ditch effort against Tennessee on Saturday resulted in an interception by former Patriot Logan Ryan, who pranced into the end zone and sealed the Titans’ win at Gillette Stadium. Not only was it Brady’s last pass of the season, there’s also a chance it was his final throw in a Patriots uniform.

Scott Pioli, however, doesn’t believe that will be the case. The former New England executive just can’t see the future Hall of Fame quarterback going out like that.

“I think he will. I don’t know anything definitively, but I think he will. I can’t imagine this will be his last game. I can’t imagine this will be his last game with the Patriots,” Pioli said on CBS Sports. “I just don’t see him ending his career on a pick-six. I mean, Ted Williams went out with a home run. Tom Brady is not gonna go out with a pick-six.”

"Tom Brady is not going to go out with a pick-six. It's just not going to happen that way." – @scottpioli51 #TOPS pic.twitter.com/qd4QRYjRen — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 5, 2020

Brady after the game wasn’t willing to offer much regarding his future, but he did note it’s “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images