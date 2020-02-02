Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One day after the women’s singles winner was crowned, it will be the men’s singles of the Australian Open receiving the same honor Sunday.

The No. 5-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, Dominic Thiem, will take on No. 2 Novak Djokovic to decide the 2020 Australian Open winner. Thiem defeated the top-ranked player in the world, Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals before defeating Alexander Zverev in four sets for his spot in the final.

Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the semi-finals to supplant himself in the finals for the second straight year as he attempts to complete a back-to-back.

Here’s how to watch the Australian Open Men’s Singles Final:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images