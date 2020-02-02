One day after the women’s singles winner was crowned, it will be the men’s singles of the Australian Open receiving the same honor Sunday.
The No. 5-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, Dominic Thiem, will take on No. 2 Novak Djokovic to decide the 2020 Australian Open winner. Thiem defeated the top-ranked player in the world, Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals before defeating Alexander Zverev in four sets for his spot in the final.
Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the semi-finals to supplant himself in the finals for the second straight year as he attempts to complete a back-to-back.
Here’s how to watch the Australian Open Men’s Singles Final:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images