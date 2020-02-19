Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rogers Place will host a battle of division leaders Wednesday night.

The Boston Bruins are set to kick off a three-game Canadian road trip with a meeting against the Edmonton Oilers.

And while this should be a battle between a couple of top teams, Edmonton presently is decimated by absences. Connor McDavid (quad), Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion) and James Neal (foot) all are out due to injuries, while Zack Kassian will miss the game as he continues serving a suspension.

But with the Bruins as healthy as ever, their lineup is looking, well, as it should. Karson Kuhlman continues skating on the second line right wing, while Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen will flank Charlie Coyle on the third line. Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner form the fourth line.

On the back end, Jeremy Lauzon stays in on the third defensive pairing over John Moore.

Tuukka Rask is expected to be in net for the Bruins, and likely will be opposed by Mike Smith.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (37-11-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

EDMONTON OILERS (32-21-6)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins–Leon Draisaitl–Kailer Yamamoto

Tyler Benson–Riley Sheahan–Josh Archibald

Sam Gagner–Gaetan Haas–Alex Chiasson

Jujhar Khaira–Colby Cave–Patrick Russell

Darnell Nurse–Ethan Bear

Caleb Jones–Adam Larsson

William Lagesson–Matt Benning

Mike Smith

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images