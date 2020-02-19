Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The list of Tom Brady suitors has continued to grow as the time has continued to pass.

However, according to one NFL insider, two of the leading landing spots most suitable for Brady have stayed the same.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington went on the Adam Schefter podcast Wednesday and discussed the futures of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and 2019 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But, like everything else, it all goes back to Brady.

“I put the Titans and (Las Vegas) Raiders, right now, as the frontrunners for Tom Brady’s services,” Darlington said. “Tennessee has to be considered one of the bright spots when you look at what Tom Brady is looking for in free agency — whether it is the team itself and what they possess personnel wise, whether it is the ability to potentially collaborate with the head coach and have some say in both game planning and personnel.

“I quite frankly think the Tennessee Titans make a lot of sense for Tom Brady.”

Chris Simms, on the other hand, doesn’t believe the Titans would be a good fit for Brady.

Brady will become a free agent March 18, though NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran said the Patriots are not worried about the financial pitches others around the league will make for Brady.

