United States hockey is getting a deep look as the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” is celebrated on Saturday. And a former Boston Bruins player is being spoken about.

The United States has had a number of talented players come out of the country and perform at the highest level in the NHL. In honor of the “Miracle on Ice” celebration, ESPN’s hockey insiders took a look at who in their opinion is the most underrated player of all time in U.S. hockey history. Greg Wyshynski named former Bruins goalie Tim Thomas as his choice for most underrated.

Tim Thomas. I know it’s hard to call a guy with two Vezina Trophies and a Conn Smythe underrated, but I don’t think there’s enough appreciation for his run from 2007 to 2012 as one of the greatest for any NHL goalie in history, and especially one who was already 33 years old at the start of the run. He was on the plus side of goals saved above average in each of those seasons, including a bonkers 45.77 GSAA in the Bruins’ championship season of 2010-11. He had a .933 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average in 50 playoff games for Boston.

Thomas is a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer. Bruins fans forever will appreciate what Thomas did in efforts of winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. For a player who is not spoken about very much despite an incredible impact, Wyshynski may be on to something.

