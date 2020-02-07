Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak leads the Boston Bruins in more than just goals.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski picked the Bruins right wing as the player who has the best nickname on the team. “Pasta,” as Pastrnak is known, is a simple, catchy and effective nickname, particularly in a season in which he has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier goal scorers.

“One of those nicknames that has supplanted the players’ given name in most interactions, Wyshynski wrote. “(See also: “Flower,” aka Marc-Andre Fleury.)”

Pastrnak’s contributions — 38 goals, 37 assists and 75 points in 55 games — to the Bruins’ cause is among the leading factors in their climb from No. 3 to No. 2 in ESPN’s latest NHL power rankings. Boston defeated the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks in the last Thursday-to-Thursday power-ranking period to extended their winning streak to five games and take over first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bruins also rose from No. 3 to No. 2 in NHL.com’s latest NHL power rankings, and Dan Rosen in his “hits” and “miss” segments credits their defense for their impressive run.

Hit: The Bruins have allowed five goals in an active five-game winning streak, including a 2-1 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Miss: Forward Joakim Nordstrom has missed two games with an allergy-related condition.

The Bruins now trail only the Washington Capitals in both ESPN’s and NHL.com’s power rankings.

In this ranking period, Boston will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and welcome the Montreal Canadiens to TD Garden on Wednesday. If the Bruins keep winning, they undoubtedly will have a greater case to top the next NHL power rankings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images