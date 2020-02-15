Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland remembers former teammate Mookie Betts needed fashion advice during their days together with the Boston Red Sox.

So, following the trade that sent the now-former Red Sox outfielder, as well as pitcher David Price, to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Moreland wanted to make sure Betts didn’t forgot about an addition to his closet.

“I made sure I told him, ‘Hey, you need to pack those boots for L.A.,'” Moreland said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Moreland is referring to a style trade he made with Betts last year. Betts, a Jordan Brand athlete, gave Moreland a pair of Air Jordans while Moreland, a Mississippi native, gave Betts a pair of cowboy boots.

“They’ll be in style in L.A.,” Moreland said. “He (Betts) texted back, ‘You better believe I’ve got them packed.’”

It’s clear the connection is still between the former teammates, just a few days after Betts deflected about his free agent future.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images