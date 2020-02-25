Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy seems content with the current state of the Boston Bruins.

Well, that may be putting it lightly.

The Bruins are in first place in the Atlantic Division following after winning nine of their last 11 contests. Boston also made a pair of moves at the trade deadline, including a trade for physical winger Nick Ritchie Monday, that Cassidy believes will help the team.

So, when the Bruins head coach spoke to reporters Monday, he had plenty of praise to go around.

“I like our team, I like our competitiveness, I like our strength at every position,” Cassidy said in a video released by the team. “We’re always looking to balance everything out. But right now I love our team. I like our makeup. I like our competitiveness. I like the goaltending, the balance in our group, great team defense, but we still score, special teams are solid. So, there’s really not a lot to complain about.”

Of course, adding a few more wins to their already-impressive 39-12 record wouldn’t hurt.

But it seems both Cassidy and the players are feeling more confident than years past as they gear up for the 2020 postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images