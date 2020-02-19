The Bruins are out in Edmonton for Wednesday night’s tilt against the Oilers at Rogers Place.

But this trip out west has a bit more meaning for one Boston player.

Jake DeBrusk is an Edmonton native, so trips to his hometown during the season are a special occasion. This may be the third time he’ll play the Oilers in Edmonton in his young career, but this trip is a tad different from the rest.

“We don’t get this amount of time in Edmonton (usually), so it’s kind of nice to get,” DeBrusk said, per BostonBruins.com’s Michael Tolvo. “Saw some friends yesterday. … Today is family time and get ready for the game. It’s obviously special but it’s one of those things that kind of just comes and goes pretty fast, it’s nice to have some days here.”

There’s one person, however, that he’s looking forward to seeing most.

“Anytime that I can get to see my dad, it’s always nice,” he said. “It definitely brings that element to it. This is my third time doing it, but definitely feels pretty similar every time we come into Edmonton. It’s a little snowy out there but this time of year but it’s nice to be back in the mix for sure.”

DeBrusk’s father, Louie, has been one of his son’s biggest supporters since Jake entered the league in 2017. A video of an emotional Louie, who played in 12 NHL seasons, went viral after Jake scored his first-ever NHL goal against the Nashville Predators in Oct. 2017.

We likely won’t get a repeat of that moment this time around, but we certainly hope the visit will bring the younger DeBrusk a little puck luck come Wednesday.

