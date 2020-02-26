The Red Sox apparently will have to wait a little while longer for the results of Major League Baseball’s investigation into allegations of illegal sign-stealing during Boston’s 2018 campaign.

A ruling from the league no longer is expected to come down this week, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. Heyman reported the ruling is expected in early March.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently suggested the investigation would be wrapped up by the end of February., per The Athletic. That no longer appears to be the case, though Heyman reported there is “no big reason” behind the altered timetable beyond informing affected parties before the announcement is made.

It’s also worth noting that March begins Sunday.

The Red Sox kick off the regular season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

